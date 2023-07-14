CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect to see more police Cleveland police officers patrolling the city’s Warehouse District this weekend — a response to a shooting last Sunday that injured nine people.

The FOX 8 I-Team has seen a police text message chain calling for more officers on a detail in the city’s entertainment district on Friday and Saturday. It’s the first time that’s ever happened, said one veteran officer.

Early Sunday, a gunman opened fire, injuring nine people. Witnesses told the I-Team they had no warning and no explanation for the sudden violence.

City police Chief Wayne Drummond’s office said the department would have a “full complement” of officers on patrol — but wouldn’t reveal how many patrols or any details about safety plans.

Drummond at a news conference earlier this week said the early Sunday shooting shouldn’t be blamed on a shortage of officers.

“I have to stress again — we had officers here. Officers were on-scene when this occurred. It wasn’t a matter of staffing,” he said.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings, remains in the Cuyahoga County jail on a combined $9 million bond and is facing nine counts of attempted murder.