UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Five people are dead inside a Uniontown home, officials confirmed Thursday night.

Sources originally told the FOX 8 I-Team that Uniontown police, along with state agents, are investigating at a home along Carnation Avenue.

A Uniontown police dispatcher said a media release would be sent soon.

Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Ohio Attorney General, confirmed the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Crime Scene Unit was requested to assist Uniontown police officers in collecting and documenting evidence. Irwin said any details will come from Uniontown Police Department.

