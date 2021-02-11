I-TEAM: Euclid police searching for suspect who fired shot at car on I-90

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police say a road rage incident led to a shot being fired at a vehicle on I-90 Thursday evening.

According to Lt. Donna Holden, the incident happened around 5 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-90.

“The victim told us she had some sort of traffic altercation with another vehicle,” Holden told the I-TEAM. “She then said a shot was fired at her vehicle.”

The victim was not able to get a description of the driver but said the suspect was driving a white car with black tinted windows. The make and model of the car is not known.

The victim was not injured but there was damage to the back of her car near the bumper.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Euclid police as soon as possible.