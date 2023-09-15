EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said the department is planning on increasing patrols in neighborhoods after a 10-year-old girl was shot while walking home from school on Monday.

“This senseless violence has to stop,” Meyer said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 on Halle Drive in Euclid.

Police body camera video shows the girl with family members as emergency responders provide first aid before taking the girl to the hospital. The girl was shot in her right arm and is expected to make a full recovery.

“This is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser said. “A young girl was walking home from school, and a little bit ahead of her up the street, an individual comes out of his house and opens fire on a vehicle. One of those bullets that didn’t strike the vehicle ended up striking the girl in the arm.”

Kenneth Hatten-Moreland was arraigned Tuesday in Euclid Municipal Court. He entered a not-guilty plea to the charge and was released after posting a $150,000 bond.

Police said they don’t know the exact reason why Hatten-Moreland was firing his gun, but stressed that the victim was not the intended target.

The chief said that not only are they planning more patrols in neighborhoods, but they are also in the process of hiring additional officers to help get illegal guns and violent offenders off the streets.

“We are proactively addressing this,” Meyer said. “We are not going to let up and we are not going to give up.”

