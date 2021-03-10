I-TEAM: Police footage takes you inside the mind of a suspected predator

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found convictions now piling up from a local sex sting, and police video takes you inside the mind of a man busted for trying to meet a teen for sex.

This comes as investigators have taken in a growing number of complaints about online predators looking to hook up with juveniles.

Last summer, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 27 suspected predators. Some of them are now going to prison as the cases go before judges.

Video shows officers barge out a door to chase down Robert Spisak as they say he showed up at a house to meet a teen girl for sex. And, he tried to talk his way out of the situation the moment he got caught.

An officer asks, “What are you thinking?”

Spisak answers, “Nothing. I thought it was an older woman, sir. That’s why I questioned going in.”

Police footage photo

Investigator video also shows Spisak walk into a room to be interrogated by detectives.

They questioned him about text messages he traded with an undercover cop posing as a 14-year-old girl, the girl Spisak showed up to meet when he got arrested.

Spisak told the investigators, “She said, ‘I’m younger. Is that OK?’”

Later, he added, “From the beginning of this, I thought it was (nonsense).”

But, a detective pressed with, “She told you how old she was. Then you sent her, what? Nude pictures.”

Many of the cases from that sting are still moving through court. But 10 suspects have already been convicted.

Meantime, prosecutors say they’ve been getting more and more tips about suspected predators as kids spend more time at home in front of computers due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Records show Robert Spisak struck a plea deal. A judge sent him to prison for a year, and he’ll have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

He also said to investigators, “Was it some bad decisions along the way? Yeah. But this whole time, I knew. That’s why I was gonna leave.”

One of the sting cases has even been referred to federal prosecutors.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have carried out a crackdown like this three years in a row. They’re trying to send a message to sex offenders, and they’re trying to send a warning to parents.