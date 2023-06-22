Newburgh Heights, Ohio (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has found a police chief saying it is not his fault for what is going on with I-77 speed camera tickets.

Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy spoke out and called himself a whistleblower, but he refused to answer questions from the I-Team.

Garfield Heights Municipal Court Judge Deborah Nicastro recently said officials with Newburgh Heights were breaking the law since they stopped filing Interstate 77 speed camera tickets in Court.

Now, the Chief says to blame the Newburgh Hts. Mayor, not him.

“I am seeking whistleblower protection for violations of law committed by Mayor Gigi Traore,” Police Chief John Majoy said during Wednesday’s Newburgh Heights Village Council meeting.

He said he was unaware the tickets were not being filed in court

“I did not have anything to do with the decision to not file the citations in court,” Majoy said.

The chief said when he found out what was going on, he emailed officials at the company that processes the camera tickets. He instructed the company to file the tickets with the Court. But, Chief Majoy said the Mayor blocked him.

The I-Team’s Ed Gallek pressed the chief for answers, asking how he didn’t know the tickets were not being filed in court. Especially since he is the top cop in the Village, and administers the camera ticket program.

“I am not authorized to speak to you, so my statement stands right up there (motioning to where he spoke at the meeting),” Majoy said. “What part of that don’t you understand? I’m not allowed to speak on that, Ed. I spoke in a public forum.”

Tens of thousands of drivers receive camera tickets from Newburgh Heights. In March, the Village stopped filing the tickets in court. The Court said, that way, the Village did not give up any money in filing fees.

The Mayor did not show up at the Council meeting. We found her a few feet away from Council chambers, sitting in a locked office. We tried to talk to her through a glass window, but she refused to respond.

Weeks ago, Judge Nicastro ordered the village to file all camera tickets in court and pay more than $25,000 in fees. The I-Team learned late Thursday that the village has paid the fees, and it has begun the process of getting the tickets filed.