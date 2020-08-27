I-TEAM: Parking lot rage erupts in front of kids, one man now facing felony charges

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered video showing parking lot rage in Brooklyn.

The video shows a car starting to back out in a store parking lot. At that moment, you see a family walking right behind the car.

That led a man with his kids to confront the people in the car, which then led to shoving and fighting. The man ended up getting stabbed and wounded.

Thursday, the suspect with the knife, David Frish, walked into court facing felony charges. But, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors worked out a plea agreement with him to a lesser charge.

The I-TEAM asked Frish how that encounter turned into a stabbing? He answered, “Honestly, I’m not sure.”

He said he was defending himself and his family.

“He lunged at my wife’s car. I got out. I wanted to make sure his family was OK. He shoved my shoulder. And, I pushed back. I said, ‘Don’t put your hands on me.’ Then, I hit the ground. I have no idea what happened after,” he recalled.

As Frish appeared in court, so did the victim of the stabbing.

Through an interpreter, the victim said, “Then he started arguing with me and my wife. So, he took out a knife, and he stabbed me.”

“I want him to pay for what he did because my children were involved,” he added.

How many times have you been walking through a parking lot when a car backs out right at your hip? We haven’t reported on cases quite like this. But the I-TEAM recently showed you police are seeing a jump in calls about road rage.

“I wasn’t sure if he was going to continue afterwards or do something with my wife,” said Frish.

Judge William McGinty set sentencing for October. Frish could get anything from probation up to 3 years in prison.

