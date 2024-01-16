CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team takes you to a school parking lot with a parent claiming another mom pulled a gun.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury just decided there should be no charges.

But Cleveland police video shows how parents had words outside a school, and one parent claimed she had been threatened at gunpoint.

The incident happened in October outside the Orchard STEM School on Cleveland’s west side.

Investigators found it started as two parents who had words about speeding through the school parking lot.

First, investigators took the case to a city prosecutor, then to a grand jury. Now, decision of no charges was handed up.

The video shows one parent told police about the encounter with another woman.

That parent described a showdown with another parent, saying,

“What you wanna do? What you wanna do? We doing all this. I’m like, ‘Listen, we don’t have to do this at the school. I’m just telling you. My kids are here. Kids are here. We at a school. I’m just telling you, drive safe.’ She pulled the … gun out and pointed it at my … face.”

The other parent had another side of the story. She told investigators she had a gun in the glove compartment of her car, but she never pulled the gun out.