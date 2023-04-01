CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has found that an organizer of a big street takeover by dirt bikes has walked away from felony charges with probation.

Jonathan Rivera-Ortiz struck a plea deal and a Cuyahoga County Judge gave him probation, along with a $5,000 fine while taking away his driver’s license.

In May, word of a big dirt bike ride in Cleveland spread on social media. Law enforcement was ready.

Rivera-Ortiz was among those who were chased down, arrested and indicted. Investigators identified him as an organizer.

Rivera-Ortiz ended up pleading guilty to one charge while having others dropped.

The I-Team reported earlier that at least one dirt bike rider who was busted on the same day got sent to prison. But, again, Rivera-Ortiz did not.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor‘s Office said, “Jonathan Rivera-Ortiz was certainly a person who promoted the event. We cannot say he is the only promoter. This defendant pled to the highest count he was charged with. The highest charge was not reduced. He was sentenced to probation. Sentencing is a function of the court.”

Judge William Vodrey issued the sentence.

The I-Team put in a request through the Court for comment from the Judge.

Records show Rivera-Ortiz has asked the Court for driving privileges, but Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have filed an objection.

The objection says, in part, “The motion by the defendant is wholly without merit and clearly contrary to law.”

The Judge has not made a ruling on that.