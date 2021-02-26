I-TEAM: Senator Brown calls out head of US Postal Service

CLEVELAND (WJW) — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown has written to the head of the U.S. Postal Service demanding something be done about problems with the mail which have been exposed, in part, by the FOX 8 I-TEAM.

The senator fired off a letter demanding action to fix the problems with certified mail.

The I-TEAM has revealed certified mail sent to suspects in felony crimes with no way to tell if they got notices to go to court. Many of the records are sloppy with an unreadable scribble.

We’ve also found confusion over legal papers sent in civil court cases because of scribbles.

We’ve even seen drivers have trouble paying tickets due to delays with certified mail.

In a letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Senator Brown wrote, “The freedom, livelihood, and safety of Ohioans hang in the balance.”

Just days ago, DeJoy faced lawmakers testifying about slow delivery and what’s ahead for your mail.

Still, Senator Brown is calling for something to be done specifically about certified mail even with postal carriers collecting signatures during the COVID-19 outbreak.

He also wrote, “I once again urge you to take steps to restore the integrity of the certified mail process while safeguarding the health of mail carriers.”

That follows what Brown recently told the I-TEAM. He spoke of the Postal Service saying, “we’ve gotta rebuild it. We’ve gotta pay attention to it and we’ve gotta invest in the postal service. It’s so important.”

The letter was dated Thursday. The I-TEAM will follow up with the postal service response to the letter.