I-TEAM: Officials respond to reports of possible bomb threat at Perry power plant

NORTH PERRY, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned that multiple police departments responded to the Perry Nuclear Plant after reports of a possible bomb threat.

Bomb squads from Geauga, Lake, and Cleveland were on scene Wednesday night.

The FBI is assisting local law enforcement to include the Lake Co SO, N. Perry PD, Lake Co Bomb Squad, among others, in an ongoing law enforcement situation at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. At this time no additional details can be provided. — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) April 8, 2021

Sources say the situation started around 6:30 p.m.

A spokesperson with the FBI released the following statement to FOX 8:

“The FBI is assisting local law enforcement to include the Lake County Sheriffs Office, the North Perry Police Department, the Lake County Bomb Squad, among others, in an ongoing law enforcement situation at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant. At this time no additional details can be provided. Law enforcement will provide an update regarding this situation tomorrow when appropriate.”

Law enforcement will provide an update regarding this situation tomorrow when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. — FBI Cleveland (@FBICleveland) April 8, 2021

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.