CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team obtained the 911 call that led to an officer getting arrested for sex with a teen girl.

The call was made Sunday evening. The father went to the Chester Township Police Department and used the telephone at the station to call dispatchers.

“Hi. I am outside the police department. Can someone come out and talk to me?” the father asked.

He then told the dispatcher that officer Nick Iacampo was engaging in sexual conduct with his teenage daughter.

“He has been messing around with my daughter,” the father said. “He was just caught by a neighbor and my son.”

The alleged incident happened while Iacampo was on duty, but did not happen on township property.

Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young said just hours after the incident was reported, Iacampo was arrested and charged.

“It was a shock to everybody,” Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young said.

Iacampo appeared in Chardon Municipal Court on Monday to face a felony sexual battery charge. He was freed on a $50,000 bond and is due back in court next week for a preliminary hearing.

The I-Team reviewed Iacampo’s personnel file and found he faced several departmental charges after being found sleeping on duty and causing an on-duty crash by going through a red light.

Lake County prosecutors are handling the case.

“We are going to get questioned by the public,” Young said. “We should. We are held to a higher standard.

“But again, the acts of one are not a reflection of who we are. We are going to prove to the community we are the police department they want. We are up to the task and we will build that trust back.”