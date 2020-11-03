I-Team: Officers patrol polling places on Election Day

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team spoke to law enforcement all over Northeast Ohio, obtaining video of how police and sheriff’s deputies are protecting polls and the streets for Election Day.

Body camera video shows the Erie County sheriff checking in on a polling place. We found Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputies doing the same thing, as well as Sandusky police and others.



On Tuesday morning, we also saw Cuyahoga County deputies escorting another shipment of mailed ballots to the board of elections. For weeks, law enforcement has been escorting election mail.

We also obtained video from Cuyahoga County showing the emergency operations center in action.

The Cuyahoga County EOC is operating for the first time on Election Day because of nationwide unrest and questions about the voting process. As of Tuesday evening, no major incidents had been reported.

Still, Cleveland police said they would stay on alert for days after the election in case some groups started causing trouble over the results or believe the votes take too long to be counted.

