CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland police officer is under internal investigation to determine if he ran away from gunfire during a mass shooting in the Warehouse District.

Earlier this month, the shooting left nine people shot and wounded. A suspected gunman and an accomplice are facing a long list of charges.

Now, Cleveland police have confirmed an internal review is underway involving the actions of one officer.

Security video appeared to capture him running with the crowd away from the gunfire. The field operations unit is taking a look at it.

It could lead to internal discipline or, eventually, a prosecutor could review the matter for a criminal charge of dereliction of duty.

Cleveland police body camera video released earlier showed other officers running toward the gunfire and immediately rushing to help victims. One officer even used a man’s belt for a makeshift tourniquet to help stop the bleeding of one victim.