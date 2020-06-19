I-Team: ODH doesn’t know when they’ll list the number of COVID-19 recoveries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating once again to find out why more health departments don’t reveal how many people have recovered from COVID-19.

We found some of the 88 health departments, including Cuyahoga and Lorain, list the number of people who have recovered. However, most counties do not.

The Ohio Department of Health, lists the number of people who have the virus, and how many died. ODH also does not list the number of those recovered. We asked why.

“We don’t know when we will be listing the amount of people who have recovered,” said Melanie Amato, press secretary for the Office of Public Affairs and Communications Ohio Department of Health. “There is no national standard of how to report that information so we are leaving it up to the local health departments to track at this time.”

Several people who have recovered from COVID-19 find it troubling that the recovery numbers are not released.

“I talk to people all the time about the number of the hospitalizations,” said Donny Riccitelli, who had COVID-19 in March. “I know they show the current numbers of cases along with the total, too. I still feel like if there was another column on there with the recoveries it would really help. I think that would help a lot of people feel more at ease.”