I-Team obtains video from road rage arrest as cases rise

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team uncovered exclusive video of a man arrested for pointing a gun in road rage along a local highway where you travel all the time. We’ve found the year is ending with road rage cases on the rise.

The video shows Parma and Brook Park police investigating a claim of one driver pointing a gun at another driver near Interstate 480 and Tiedeman Road.

“Someone’s alleging you pointed a gun. Road rage incident,” the officer told the suspect.

“Was it the gentleman that was trying to run me off the road?” the suspect responded

“I don’t know, but trying to run you off the road is not enough to pull a gun on somebody,” the officer said.

”I did not pull a gun,” the suspect replied.

Moments later, officers questioned the other driver.

“He pointed at me, right on Brookpark,” the driver said. “He started driving erratically. Started driving on the berm. Passing me up. And, he pointed it right at me. I thought he was going to shoot me.”

On the video, you hear an officer say police are seeing more road rage.

The I-Team checked with the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Just in Northeast Ohio this year, troopers took more than 400 calls for various forms of road rage. More calls in 2020 than in 2019.

In Cleveland, the I-Team has shown you road shootings. Back in July, shots were fired at women with kids in a car. A suspect was arrested for that.

In June, a woman and a baby were hit by gunfire in a car. Another case that police described as road rage. A suspect also was arrested for that with help from the public.

Back at the scene off I-480, police arrested Lance Still. He’s been charged with aggravated menacing. Court records show he is pleading not guilty. We reached out to his attorney seeking comment.

On the video, he tried to defend himself to officers at the scene.

“I tried to go past him, and he kept trying to cut me off…” he said.

“That would be a road rage incident,” the officer said. “But, when you pull a gun, that kind of changes things. People don’t generally drive around and accuse people of pulling guns.”

“Sure I’ve had my road rage…but no reason to pull a gun,” the man said.

