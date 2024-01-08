CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found no records of anyone facing charges in Cleveland for wild gunfire celebrating the new year.

Yet so many people called 911 terrified. So we kept digging. Now, our investigation has led to a promise of action.

On New Year’s Eve and in the hours after midnight, 911 centers took an avalanche of calls for gunshots. Cleveland police said they took 101 calls for shots fired.

But, the I-Team checked in Cleveland Municipal Court, and we found no charges filed for weapons or gunfire.

Yet city residents captured video of neighbors shooting wildly into the air.

On some 911 calls, you could hear the sound of gunshots behind the caller.

“Hurry up. I need the police here,” a woman is heard saying on a recording, as gunshots rang out behind her.

Dane Vannatter and Dr. Todd Barr captured some of the video of shots being fired.

“It was so loud. I felt the windows were rattling,” Vannatter said.

Dr. Barr said, “I was shocked that a Cleveland police officer looked me in the eye … and said ‘There’s nothing I can do.'”

So, we followed up.

We found a state law and a city of Cleveland law saying people can’t just shoot a gun anywhere. The laws include all kinds of restrictions. But both laws have wording saying this “does not apply” to a “person … on the person’s own property” shooting a gun.

Dr. Barr is an experienced medical examiner.

“I’ve done autopsies on people that have been killed by bullets that have entered their home unexpectedly,” he said.

We took this to Councilman Kevin Conwell, and he said council should take a new look at the city law.

“It’s not fair. It’s not fair to the residents,” Conwell said.

We also went to council Public Safety Committee Chairman Michael Polensek. He also promised to take a new look at this.

“I’ll ask our attorneys to take a look at it. Unfortunately, in many cases, we cannot supersede state law. That’s the reality in Ohio,” he said.

As for the Cleveland police response to New Year’s gunfire, the chief’s office sent a statement:

The Division of Police remains committed to responding to all calls received for service. During the evening of 12/31/23 through the morning of 1/1/24, our dispatch center received 101 calls for shots fired. For comparison, last year the Division received 132 calls for shots fired. When a call for service comes into our dispatch center, an incident number is formulated, however, an incident number does not automatically mean a police report is made. Officers respond to all incidents to determine if a police report is required. If a report is formulated, the same incident number is used. We are grateful we did not have reported victims of celebratory gunshots during the time frame mentioned above. The Division did receive a call for service for a male victim of a [gunshot wound]. In this incident, the victim was grazed by a bullet after an argument with another person. Statement from the office of Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond

Still, a demand for something new to be done about the sound of gunfire next door.

So many people called 911 in the first hours of 2024, the number of calls to Cuyahoga County dispatch more than doubled from the same time period in previous nights.