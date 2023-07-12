CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained more video not seen before, another survivor is speaking out and we investigated how police cracked the case after a mass shooting in the Warehouse District.

This comes after Cleveland police filed the first criminal charge against the suspected gunman, Jaylon Jennings. Jennings will make his first appearance in court on the case, facing a charge of attempted murder.

Sunday morning, police say a gunman opened fire in a crowd and shot and wounded nine people.

Another survivor just told his story to the I-Team. Chris Tevis got shot in the leg.

“Like, there was no warning. I heard one bang, then, I heard a second one,” he said. “I hit the ground. That’s when I realized I was hit. After that, you know, I started to look around. It was chaos.”

Now that a suspect has been arrested, the I-Team asked Tevis if he knew anything about the man.

“No, I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know nothing about him,” he said.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the mayor gave credit to businessman Bobby George. He owns Barley House, Town Hall and other businesses. He had put up a $50,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest.

George tells us a tipster came forward to him with information about the suspected gunman. George says he connected the tipster with police.

“The person was an eyewitness and knew the name of the person. They met with me and did not want to meet with police, at first. They were concerned for their livelihood,” George said.

George promises he will pay that reward, and he believes it’s worth it.

In fact, he said, “I would do it over again 10 times.”

The City of Cleveland has security cameras in the area, but at both ends of the block. The city has not released any video from those cameras. Multiple sources tell the I-Team, after an initial review, it appeared those city cameras did not capture anything to help solve or explain the case.

Wednesday, RTA released video from its cameras on West 6th. It shows more of the chaos, but the video released does not show the gunman firing either.

So, police needed help from the public.

While Tevis told us he did not know why he had been shot, another victim has also told us that she couldn’t figure out what led to the gunfire.

Tevis is now grateful for the bust. He wants justice, but he also wants nothing to do with even seeing the suspect in court.

“No, I don’t have nothing to say to him. I don’t want to see him,” he said. “I don’t want nothing to do with that.”

As Tevis recovers, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help him.

When investigators filed the first charge against Jennings, they also filed papers asking a judge to set a high bond to keep him in jail.

Police call him a “safety risk” based on this case and his prior record in Lorain County for cases involving drugs and more.