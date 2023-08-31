CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has obtained new video from the second week of a crackdown on crime in Cleveland led by troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The patrol has been teaming up with the Cleveland Division of Police and other agencies to get guns, violent criminals and car thieves off the streets as crime in the city has spiked up.

The new video shows more work with troopers on the ground under the watch of troopers in the air.

In one case, troopers spot a stolen Kia. It crashes, then suspects are found hiding in a backyard.

In another case, investigators say they busted a 14-year-old.

In two days this week, the Highway Patrol says the operation led to 42 felony arrests, 28 illegally possessed firearms, and 10 stolen vehicles.

In the first two days, the operation resulted in 52 felony arrests, the seizure of 16 illegally possessed firearms, and the recovery of 12 stolen vehicles.

You can see some of the latest video above.