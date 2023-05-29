CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the Fox 8 I-Team shows an attack at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport when a worker was jumped and beaten.

Cleveland Police video shows what happened and court records show a snag already in getting justice. An airport custodian went to the hospital after getting attacked.

In the early hours of one morning in April, Phtonia Solomon tried to get into an airport bathroom to clean, but a woman inside refused to open the door or come out for a very long time.

The video shows police getting there along with other airport workers. That’s when an officer knocks and says, “Open up.”

Another worker knocks and says, “Come on outta there.”

Eventually, the woman inside did come out and she appeared calm for a moment.

She said, “I was just playing with y’all.” And, a worker responded with, “Don’t play.”

Then, even with multiple Airport workers and police there, the woman flew into a rage. She turned violent against Phtonia Solomon. The police video shows a violent struggle as an officer tries to break up the attack.

Solomon told the I-Team recently, “All of a sudden, she just punched me. Ran up and punched me. Started scratching my face. Put her hands in my mouth.”

Police arrested Ebony Hayes and charged her with assault.

But now, records show after Hayes got busted, a judge let her out of jail on bond. Then she didn’t show up for a hearing, so the Court put out a warrant for her arrest.

Hayes later got arrested on a warrant for another case. So, you see, getting justice is already getting complicated.

The police video also shows the victim furious at getting attacked. She wanted to take matters into her own hands. But, she didn’t.

Now, the wait for what happens in court.

The custodian also said, recently, “I don’t feel like I should have to go to work and defend myself against homeless people, or anyone for that matter.”