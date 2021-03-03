I-TEAM: New video reveals clues in unsolved murder mystery on I-480

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals new clues to an unsolved murder that happened as a man drove on busy I-480.

And this comes as investigators call gunfire on the highway a growing problem.

In this case, the Ohio State Highway Patrol showed us video captured by a camera at the high-level bridge above 480.

You see one driver pulling alongside another while even using a turn signal. But, investigators say someone in that car fired 14 shots into the SUV driven by Robert Fentress.

The video shows Fentress start to drift off to the right, while the car with the gunman drove away.

Other drivers called 911 after Fentress crashed.

Photo courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

One caller told a dispatcher, “It looks as though there’s a bullet shot through the car. There’s definitely multiple shots.”

Wednesday, Lt. Darren Huggins told the I-Team, “Hopefully, someone saw something. That’s a busy area.”

He gave us a look at the car. Shot up from back to front. The shooting happened the evening of Feb. 1, a snowy night. It appears the gunman opened fire at 6:53 p.m., but 911 calls didn’t come in until several minutes later.

Fourteen shots. How did no one else get hit?

“There’s opportunities, 14 opportunities for innocent individuals to get struck,” Huggins said. “My family travels that road, I know your family may travel that road. Our friends travel that road.”

The I-Team has been revealing incidents with guns and drivers on your roads. In recent months, we’ve shown you many reports of shots fired into cars and threats with guns. Often, that has happened in cases of road rage.

Troopers call gunfire on the highways a growing ‘national’ problem. Just weeks ago, a woman told Euclid police someone had fired into her car in a road rage encounter on I-90.

On the 911 call, the woman said, “I just got shot at on the freeway. There’s a bullet in my car.”

Investigators do not think what happened on 480 had anything to do with road rage. They think it, more likely, involved a hit on the highway. They say Fentress had been heading to work.

Now, to figure out what happened, investigators need tips.

“No, it wasn’t random,” Huggins said. “This was specifically a targeted event.”



With all that traffic on 480, you’d think somebody saw something that could be a clue. Now detectives need a witness to speak up.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has set up a hotline for tips: 440-781-1729