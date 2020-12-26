I-TEAM: New video released in hazing investigation at local HS football camp

*Watch our latest report on the investigation in the video above.*

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered new video and new punishment in the investigation into hazing at a local high school football camp.

The video shows two suspects rapping about being innocent until proven guilty, and it came to light as two more teens got convicted for their roles in hazing at a summer camp for the Berea-Midpark football team.

The I-TEAM revealed what happened more than a year ago. Cuyahoga County prosecutors charged four players for sex assaults and hazing against 11 teammates.

After all this time, the cases are still moving through the courts.

Now, one teen has been sentenced by Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court to be locked up for at least 18 months. And a juvenile court judge sentenced another to 90 days.

The video obtained by the I-TEAM surfaced in Cuyahoga Juvenile Court.

Earlier, one player taken through adult court got probation. One more player won’t get sentenced until March.

The school district didn’t take any action against the coaches even though this happened under their watch. But some parents have wanted the coaches held accountable. And we’ve learned some parents of victims of the hazing have considered a lawsuit against the school.

Meantime, Berea-Midpark coaches and players have now gone through training on bullying, hazing and sensitivity.

Long after the teammate attacks, the fallout is far from over.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: