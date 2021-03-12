I-TEAM: New safety measures coming after wrong-way driver crashes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has confirmed plans are moving forward for new safety measures against wrong-way drivers after yet another violent, head-on crash.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, calls started pouring into police about a wrong-way driver on I-71 in Cleveland.

Video from an Ohio Department of Transportation camera shows a car weaving while going the wrong way on the interstate.

One 911 caller said, “I’m driving on 71 southbound, there is a car going northbound…the wrong way!”

A recording shows a dispatcher alerting police saying, “Got another call saying this vehicle is driving on the wrong-way.”

The video shows the wrong-way driver slammed head-on into a semi just as the truck rounded a curve.

The crash sent two people to the hospital with one in critical condition. That incident was just the latest crash like that in Cleveland.

The I-TEAM reported earlier that the Ohio Department of Transportation had been considering creating what it calls a “safety corridor” in Cleveland. Now, ODOT says that will, in fact, happen with sensors to spot wrong-way drivers along with more signs and flashing lights.

ODOT says it can’t put those safety measures in everywhere, so the agency is reviewing where the special protection is needed most.

“Trying to determine where the best fit is for the systems to go in,” ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland said.

Part of the challenge when trying to do something about this problem is predicting exactly where it might happen again. Some sections of Northeast Ohio highways have had more cases than others, but wrong-way drivers have also been spotted in many places around the city.

Cleveland has had special alerts on one ramp along the Shoreway.

However, the new plan would involve much more than that. ODOT is looking at what has worked on a highway in southern Ohio.

Amanda McFarland added, “We’re looking for the good. What works well for them? What they would do differently if they were implementing the system now?”

The new system won’t get installed soon. ODOT says planning has been held up, in part, by the COVID-19 outbreak.

But, new safety measures are coming. And, chances are, another wrong-way driver will be coming along another curve just as we saw on I-71.