I-Team: New records revealed in Rocky River High School teacher investigation

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) — The Rocky River School District has released new records to the FOX 8 I-Team tied to investigations into six teachers at the high school.

Last week, five resigned and one retired in the midst of internal and criminal investigations surrounding talk of an explicit picture of a female student taken by a teacher and an “inappropriate” photo of a student on a teacher’s phone.

The district has now released the letters the teachers submitted in giving up their jobs. All of the letters are similar. They are short and just acknowledge retiring or resigning. Often, there is a line about how much they enjoyed working for Rocky River Schools.

And, the district has released documents sent to the Ohio Department of Education to review the matter. The state could, at some point, take action against the certifications of the teachers which could affect them if they tried to get another teaching job somewhere. The referrals to the state all indicate the teachers left their positions in the midst of an investigation into an “act unbecoming the teaching profession.”

The district has also released other files still being reviewed by the I-Team.

However, Rocky River Schools has not released documents to other records requested by the I-Team in recent weeks which would shed more light on what happened and how it was handled by the district.

No explicit picture of a teen has ever been found.

At the same time, investigators have not ever fully gone through the teacher phones with a full forensic examination, according to a defense attorney representing one teacher.

While the internal investigation may be over, the criminal investigation is still ongoing.

Friday, the I-Team revealed the school district and lawyers for the teachers went to court to try to block police from gathering some evidence such as statements the teachers made to supervisors.

The I-Team asked direct questions of the attorneys as they left court, and they would not comment.

Another hearing on the evidence in the criminal case is set for later this month.