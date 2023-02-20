MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – Newly obtained 911 calls and dashboard camera video shed new light on a police-involved shooting in a busy shopping center in Macedonia.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Jan. 22, after police were called to the Best Buy for an alleged shoplifter.

An employee at Best Buy told police the suspect stuffed “like four cameras into his jacket” and left the store. The man was then seen going into a nearby store.

Officers went into the store and found the suspect. Macedonia police told the I-Team a struggle took place, and during the struggle one of the officer’s firearm discharged. The suspect was injured.

“Radio, need a squad here,” an officer can be heard saying on the dashboard camera video.

Police started first aid while waiting for EMS.

The FOX 8 I-Team also obtained 911 calls from nervous and concerned customers inside the store.

“Yeah, I’m hiding in one of the bathrooms,” a woman told a dispatcher.

“We have police on-scene and squad en route. Stay down and stay hidden,” the dispatcher said.

No one else was injured.

Police told us the suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Macedonia police and agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate. The BCI investigation could take several more weeks to complete.