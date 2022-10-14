CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team just did some digging into the story behind yet another lawsuit filed against Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The I-Team uncovered the new lawsuit Thursday, sparking national headlines. So, we went one-on-one with the attorney behind the new lawsuit.

Watson already has been suspended for 11 games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Earlier, 24 women filed lawsuits against him for sexual misconduct when he met them for massages.

Now, another massage therapist has filed suit, saying, back in 2020, Watson pressured her into a sex act.

We asked the accuser’s lawyer what changed to lead a lawsuit over the incident now.

“I’ve been asked that question a lot,” Anissah Nguyen said.

She told us the massage therapist has been deeply troubled by what she says happened with Watson, but she was inspired by the other women who sued him.

What Watson has said publicly made her really mad. Watson has repeatedly said he’s done nothing wrong and never assaulted, or even disrespected any woman.

“That was something that she could not ignore even though she was afraid and had great hesitation about coming forward,” Nguyen said. “My client wants her day in court. So, anything that she has to do to hold him accountable for his actions.”

The incident in this new case falls right into the time frame of the league’s investigation. Over the summer, the NFL said it investigated complaints of 24 women and that involved encounters from 2019 to last year.

Watson settled 23 of the earlier lawsuits. He is not facing any criminal charges.

We wondered if the accuser pushing the new case had gone to police or the league.

“I can’t comment on that right now,” Attorney Nguyen said.

Just days ago, Watson was cleared to go back into the Browns complex, but he can’t practice or play yet.

We asked if this new lawsuit will impact him with the league.

The NFL issued a statement saying, “Watson’s status remains unchanged. We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy.”

Friday, after practice, the Browns head coach had no comment on this.

As of deadline Friday, the team had not commented and neither had a lead lawyer for Watson.

“Justice comes in many forms. I think my client seeks to heal in the legal process,” Nguyen said.

But, we also spoke to a season ticket holder who sits in the Dawg Pound. Jim Vourliotis told us, from a fan’s view, he’s wondering when it all will end.

“I think we’re all just sick of it. Want it to be over with. To me, it just shows trying to jump on the bandwagon and make some money. It’s getting so close to him coming back, I just think they’re trying to come after him and shut it down,” he said.

Still, the attorney who just filed suit suggested we may see more civil suits filed.

“Possible. Possible,” she said.