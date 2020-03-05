I-Team: New jail official already under review

(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed Cuyahoga County leaders are looking into complaints against a new official at the county jail brought in months ago to help clean up a long list of problems there.

The county is looking into a claim he assaulted a female inmate just after she’d been brought in on a drug charge.

And the county is looking into a complaint the same jail official had a corrections officer drive him around in a personal car while on-duty.

A spokesperson say the jail official is still working, and has not been taken off the job or placed on restricted duty.

The Cuyahoga County Jail has made sweeping changes in the wake of a series of inmate deaths, an outside review revealing horrific conditions, and a series of attacks on inmates by jail guards.

