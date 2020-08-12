I-Team: New indictments connected to downtown Cleveland riots and looting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned more suspects have been indicted for rioting and looting in downtown Cleveland on May 30.

The group getting hit with charges includes a woman investigators initially had trouble identifying who was caught on camera taking a baseball bat to the front windows of the Justice Center.

Several new indictments were filed by Cuyahoga County prosecutors Wednesday for cases taken before a grand jury.

Investigators believe the woman with the baseball bat that day was tied to several incidents involving vandalism and breaking and entering.

We also found one indictment against Kasin Lane.

The I-Team obtained Cleveland Police body camera video of an officer on bike patrol saying he had seen Lane use his bike to smash out a window downtown.

The video also shows an officer on the bike ride up behind Lane as Lane pedaled away.

The officer made a bike-to-bike traffic stop as he rolled alongside Lane and said, “Pull over.”

Lane denied smashing any windows.

Another case filed involves vandalism of a police car.

Several law enforcement vehicles were damaged or destroyed.

This comes as the I-Team has learned investigators are also asking for new help identifying suspects in many more incidents from that same day of rioting and looting which went on for several hours.

Big trouble developed after a large group had gathered for a peaceful protest against police use of force sparked by the death of George Floyd, a man who died in police custody in Minnesota.

The group then made its way down the block to the Justice Center. There, some demonstrators got into heated exchanges with police and sheriff’s deputies.

Officers started firing pepper spray and bean bags and canisters of smoke to disperse the crowd.

Eventually, rioters took over downtown causing millions of dollars in damage.

Some of those identified from the rampage have already been hit with federal charges, and the feds are also still working to identify more suspects.

Stay with the FOX 8 I-Team for more as this story develops