BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new steps investigators are taking to solve the murder of Amy Mihaljevic, the 10-year-old girl from Bay Village who was killed 34 years ago.

“It’s definitely not a cold case, because it has always been worked on by someone,” said Bay Village Detective Jay Elish, who has been working on the case for 22 years.

He said about 20 hairs were recently found on a curtain and blanket they believe Amy was wrapped in when she was found in Ashland County. Those hairs are now being tested at a lab in Virginia for DNA.

“So we look at these hairs and we try and determine if these hairs are Amy’s hairs. Or are they any of her family member’s hairs? Or are they a foreign hair possibly belonging to a suspect?” Elish told the I-Team. “So we are still hopeful those hairs may belong to the suspect.”

He said they are also re-examining Amy’s clothing.

“We are trying to obtain DNA off the clothing that maybe was never found with DNA testing that maybe wasn’t as advanced a few years back,” Elish said.

The 10-year-old went missing on Oct. 27, 1989, after she met an unknown man after school in a shopping plaza in Bay Village. She had told others she was meeting a man who she thought was going to help her pick out a gift for her mother. When she didn’t return home that evening, she was reported as missing. Police began a massive search to find her, but she was never seen alive again.

In February of 1990, Amy’s body was discovered by a jogger in a field in Ashland County, which is about 50 miles south of Bay Village. Investigators believe Amy’s killer may have been familiar with the area since it is in a very remote location.

Detectives said they are hopeful Amy’s killer will be found.

“Believe me, we hope,“ Elish said. “It would be incredible to solve her case, for her family and the city.”