I-TEAM: New disciplinary complaints filed against Cleveland Municipal Court Judge

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found a sweeping new disciplinary complaint filed against a Cleveland Municipal Court Judge already facing discipline for improper behavior on the bench.

The I-TEAM reported back in September a push for discipline had begun against Judge Pinkey Carr for holding court hearings and issuing warrants for people who did not appear in her courtroom at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis when the court was supposed to be closed.

Some of the initial claims grew out of an interview Judge Carr did with the I-TEAM. She told us on camera at that time that she was not issuing arrest warrants for people who did not appear in court. However, records showed she had, in fact, issued warrants.

The new complaint filed late Friday with the Ohio Supreme Court Disciplinary Counsel is over 100 pages and accuses Carr of violating multiple rules of professional conduct, including not wearing proper attire on the bench, holding hearings without a prosecutor or defense attorney present, making jokes and berating defendants, and filing fictitious paperwork with the court.

The complaint gives several examples of violations including this one.

“Upon learning that the next defendant’s name was Michael A. Carr, respondent immediately yelled, “Oh my God, it’s my cousin. I love him. Oh my God, it’s my cousin.” Carr, who was not related to the respondent, was charged with Ownership of a Wild Animal — a fourth-degree misdemeanor. With no prosecutor present, and with no input from Carr, the respondent unilaterally amended the ticket to an Attempted Ownership of Wild Animal and stated, “Well, we gonna make it an attempted 601.08 whatever the wild animal is, we know you didn’t mean to do it. Matter of fact, you gonna give me a no-contest plea with an explanation,” the complaint states.

The defendant then told the judge he was accused of fishing with too many fishing rods.

‘Stop it. I’m gonna find you not guilty, cuz. That’s my cousin. His last name is Carr. That’s Michael A. Carr and I actually have a brother but he’s Michael F. Carr. So, cuz, brother, you’re okay, found you not guilty. Next time don’t have too many fishing rods,” the complaint states.

Attorneys filing the complaint against Carr are requesting that the Board of Professional Conduct and Ohio Supreme Court sanction the judge.

Judge Carr has until April 15 to file a response to the amended complaint. The I-TEAM tried reaching the judge to discuss the matter but she has not yet responded to our request.