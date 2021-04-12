I-TEAM: New details on charge filed against former Coventry High School football coach

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned new details on the investigation that led to a former football coach to face a misdemeanor charge.

According to a Summit County Sheriff’s Office police report, obtained following a public record’s request by the I-Team, the incident happened Oct. 30 during the district’s last football game. Several students were using a school issued iPad, given to them by then- Football Coach Michael Zografos, to video plays.

“The iPad had lost power and need[ed] a charging cord to get it back up and running,” the report states. The coach then provided the students with a charging cord.

The report further states that once the iPad regained power the students observed “four pictures.”

The report is redacted and does not state what the photographs showed.

However, due to the incident, Zografos, 48, is charged in Barberton Municipal Court with a misdemeanor count of disseminating obscene or harmful material to a juvenile.

The report further states, the person that sent the pictures to the coach admitted to sending them to Zografos on a social media site and also admitted to knowing that Zografos screen shot the photos, the report states.

The coach told detectives that he did not purposely show the students the photos

Sheriff’s deputies learned of the incident on March 23. Zografos entered a plea of not guilty and is due back in court May 12.

Coventry Local School District officials confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that Zografos has resigned his position as the football coach.

“In addition to serving as the head football coach, Mr. Zografos is also an Intervention Specialist at CHS,” said Schools Superintendent Lisa Blough. “Due to the nature of the allegations shared with district administration, he was placed on administrative paid leave on March 26, 2021. Due to the ongoing investigation, I am unable to provide specific details regarding the allegations, at this time. As the investigatory process moves forward, the district will continue to work closely with the local authorities and will follow all district procedures accordingly.”