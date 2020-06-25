I-TEAM: New demand for justice after series of deaths at Cuyahoga County Jail

Esteben Parra (Courtesy: Atty. Paul Cristallo)

Esteben Parra (Courtesy: Parra Family)

Esteben Parra (Courtesy: Atty. Paul Cristallo)

Esteben Parra (Courtesy: Atty. Paul Cristallo)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has found that the family of a 32-year-old man who died of a drug overdose hours after being taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail has filed a lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Esteben Parra swallowed a balloon full of methamphetamine before his arrest on drug charges.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday states the jail and medical staff placed Parra in a restraint chair while he was having a medical emergency and did not check on him.

“On June 23, 2018, Esteben Parra a 32-year-old son, brother, and father of two children, died while in the care and custody of Cuyahoga County,” said Atty. Paul Cristallo, who represents the family. “Esteben was willfully ignored by officers, nurses, and doctors as his crisis mounted, and his suffering increased. Instead of treating his life-threatening condition, they strapped him to a chair in a cruel gesture of disregard.”

Several hours after being arrested and taken to the jail. Parra was eventually transported to the hospital where he died.

“As our nation hangs its head in grief over the countless tragedies suffered at the hands of the police, yet another family continues to mourn the death of their son, brother and father,” Cristallo said. “His family will now seek justice on his behalf.”

Parra’s death was one in a series of inmate deaths which helped reveal widespread problems and horrific conditions inside the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Related Video: Cuyahoga County corrections officers sentenced to jail time for inmate assault

That ultimately lead to sweeping changes including the jail moving to hire more corrections officers, revamp medical care and fix up rundown areas inside the lock-up.

The deaths and conditions have sparked other legal action against the County, and this lawsuit becomes the latest to demand justice.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 8: