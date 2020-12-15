I-Team: New backups after Cuyahoga County 911 fails and man dies

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found a local 911 center is taking new steps to protect you after the system crashed, a family couldn’t get through and a man died.

Two new backups should prevent a repeat of what happened after an equipment failure in the Cuyahoga County 911 center, known as CECOMS.

Weeks ago, the system went down and Vince Frusteri died. His family called 911 for a medical emergency. No one answered.

We followed up with Cuyahoga County officials about what went wrong.

While some critical equipment stopped working and dispatchers started making calls for technical help, we also found it took more than an hour and 20 minutes to get the Cuyahoga County 911 calls transferred to a working call center.

We reviewed internal emails and we saw no talk about that delay. Instead, a lot of discussion surrounding why the system crashed.

So we took questions to the Cuyahoga County Chief of Special Operations Brandy Carney. We asked her to explain why it took so long to get calls transferred, especially in an operation where seconds count.

“It is a long time. They tried to diagnose the issue. I understand, that’s a question. But, at least, we know next time that will immediately happen.”

From now on, when the 911 system goes down, transferring calls will involve simply flicking a switch. So, no more calls should be missed. Anytime a 911 call does not get answered in 60 seconds, that call also will automatically be transferred.

“We don’t want to take any of these lightly. Luckily these (new backups) are in place, or will be in place soon,” Carney said.

After losing a loved one, that family in Parma said it hopes no one gets no answer from 911 ever again.

“I was terrified, I was petrified, I was…it’s 911 for Pete’s sake,” Cheryl Frusteri told the I-Team. “What’s going through my mind is, ‘How can no one answer 911?’”

While the county has focused on fixing the system, we’re told no employees are facing any discipline for how things were handled when the system failed.

