I-TEAM: More concrete thrown on Cleveland highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned of another incident of concrete being thrown from a bridge and down onto I-90 on Cleveland’s west side. This time it happened with a witness watching.

The I-TEAM recently revealed two cases of drivers suddenly ending up with shattered windshields after something came crashing down out of nowhere.

Both incidents happened as they drove under the West 85th Street bridge.

In one case, a brick came flying down, and in another, a large piece of concrete or rock.

Then, Wednesday, Lauren Shulte called police after she said she saw two young boys, possibly teens, throwing concrete off of that same bridge onto the highway.

"All of a sudden they threw over the bridge 2 large pieces of concrete. Then, they took off. It landed to my right, but it did not hit anybody," she said. "It was very alarming, very frightening. And, after this happened, I was shaking for a while."

Cleveland Police say they sent a patrol car to the scene, but they did not find the people who’d thrown the concrete.

We also recently found a rock thrown off a bridge down onto a car breaking a window on I-77 near Grant.

And, days ago, we reported on a similar case in Lorain County.

Cleveland Police have said they have detectives from their Major Crimes Unit investigating.

Continuing coverage, here.