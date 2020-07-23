I-TEAM: More cases of road rage being reported locally

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has uncovered exclusive video of yet another local case of road rage and gunfire.

And, we’ve found it’s part of a trend that affects every driver.

Cleveland police just released body camera video to the I-TEAM from an incident on July 4 when women and children riding together faced gunfire from road rage.

One woman told an officer, “She got to shooting at my car. I called the police.”

The other woman with her said, “Then she shot, and the dispatcher said, I just heard em I just heard em. Is you all OK?’ I said, ‘I’m OK. I got two kids in the car.’”

That happened near E. 55 and Central, and the suspect was a female with a gun.

An officer asked one of the victims, “She was the one who pulled the weapon?” The victim answered, “She pulled the weapon on me. Pointed it at me 3 or 4 times. Then she finally shot it.”

Shots fired, but no one hit.

We recently showed you a pregnant woman and an infant both suffered gunshot wounds in another case Cleveland Police called road rage.

And court records show, weeks ago, on the city’s west side, road rage led a man to fire two shots into a woman’s car.

And we’ve also shown you the report of road rage involving a mysterious SUV with police lights near downtown.

Meantime, the I-TEAM checked around with police. And consider, so far this year, in an 8-county section of northeast Ohio, the Highway Patrol has taken 146 911 calls reporting road rage. A few more than last year at this time. But, more calls for road rage even with a lot less traffic on the road due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Back to the latest case, an officer asked one of the victims of the road rage,

“What was it all over?” She answered, ”It wasn’t over nothing. She was looking at me. I was looking at her.”

In that case, Cleveland Police arrested and charged a woman. And investigators also arrested suspects in two other recent cases.

One suspect has been indicted, the other two will have their cases heard by a grand jury soon.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: