I-TEAM: Mentor police investigate alleged online threat against child

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Police confirm to the Fox 8 I-TEAM they are investigating an alleged threat made on social media against a young child.

Mentor Police Lt. Paul Fiorilli stated that around 4 p.m. Friday the department became aware of a Snapchat screenshot being shared on Facebook.

“The screenshot involved an adult threatening a small child,” Fiorilli stated in a press release. “Detectives quickly identified the adult female in the photograph along with the child. The child is safe and appears unharmed. “

Sources confirmed to the I-TEAM the person alleged to have made the threat worked at a local daycare.

The I-TEAM reached out to the daycare. A spokeswoman with the daycare said the worker has been fired and they contacted Mentor police.

Fox 8 is not naming the worker since no charges have been filed

Mentor police say they are continuing to investigate.