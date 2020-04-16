1  of  3
I-TEAM: Many afraid to go to ER due to coronavirus pandemic, even for serious emergencies

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-TEAM has found the COVID-19 outbreak now has many people afraid to go to a hospital emergency room, even for serious health issues like a stroke or a heart attack.

Doctors say many people think the ER is overrun with coronavirus patients or they worry they’ll catch the virus while at the hospital.

“We’re seeing about 50 percent of our normal volume,” said Dr. Charles Emerman from MetroHealth Medical Center. “We don’t want people sitting at home thinking they’re having a heart attack and afraid to come to the hospital. We’re here. We’re available.”

If you go to an emergency room, the hospital might immediately give you a mask no matter why you’re there. And, you won’t be sitting and waiting next to someone with symptoms of COVID-19. In fact, ambulance crews won’t even bring those patients through the same door you would use.

“We keep a very safe environment for our staff and patients,” said Dr. Robert Hughes of University Hospitals. “What we’re seeing is people coming in to the emergency department in the later stages of their illness.”

Doctors say it’s vital you get to the ER right away if you’re experiencing an emergency.

