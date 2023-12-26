CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a man walking into a Cleveland police station claiming self-defense. But he’s now been indicted for murder.

Cleveland police body camera video shows the scene of a shooting and the unusual surrender.

A man walked into the Fourth District police headquarters with a story after a deadly shooting.

Investigators said he also brought guns with him in a plastic bag. But, police found, he didn’t come in with the truth.

“Alright. Come on in, and tell me what happened,” an officer said to the man in the lobby of the police station, as seen on police bodycam video.

The man then says, “Somebody pulled up on us, tried to rob us. I defended myself. He put the gun to me, stepped to me. I defended myself. Disarmed the man and defended myself. I have the gun as proof.”

Police said Delvonta Green walked in to talk about what happened when a man was shot at East 108th Street and Miles Avenue.

“I came to turn myself in and clear everything up ‘cause I don’t want it to seem like I ran from a crime scene, or committed a murder,” he said.

The 911 call shows a witness telling police, “Somebody just killed somebody in front of my house.”

The incident happened in September. Police found a man shot and struggling to survive.

“Where’d this happen at, dude? Where’d it happen at? Stay with me, dude,” you hear an officer say.

Dispatchers asked the witness, “And the people who were shooting, they took off?”

The caller responded with, “Everybody gone. They left him there in the middle of the street.”

The victim died at the hospital. Then investigators checked out Green’s story. They determined the shooting was not self-defense — instead, murder.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors indicted Green for aggravated murder and felony assault. The indictment says the shooting was no accident. In fact, one charge notes the shooting was carried out with prior calculation and design.

We called a number for Green to see if he had anything to say to the I-Team. A message said the person at that number could not accept calls. We also texted with no response.

Records show the case is just beginning to move through court, with Green scheduled to go before a judge to start facing charges next week.