I-Team: Man who pointed rifle at deputies killed in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – Agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened in New Lyme Township Tuesday evening.

Ashtabula Sheriff Bill Johnson told the FOX 8 I-Team that deputies received a 9-1-1 call around 8:36 p.m. stating a male had been drinking and was armed.

When deputies arrived, they tried to de-escalate the situation but the suspect refused to listen, the sheriff said.

Officials say the suspect pointed the rifle at a deputy, and the deputy fired two rounds at the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a Cleveland area hospital where he later died.

The deputy was not injured.

Officials are not releasing the name of the suspect at this time.

The sheriff said per departmental policy, the deputy has been placed on an administrative leave.

It is not known how long the BCI investigation will take.