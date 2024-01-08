CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has found a new turn in the case of a suspected killer captured on camera while he walked into a police station with guns and claimed self-defense.

Delvonta Green was indicted for murder, but he’s now been cleared even before his trial.

Last month, the I-Team showed you a Cleveland Police video from the Fourth District Headquarters. Green went there after a deadly shooting at East 108 and Miles Avenue.

He claimed self-defense and investigators said he even brought in guns. Despite that, a grand jury indicted him.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have since taken the case back to a grand jury. They said a new witness came forward and they developed new evidence.

This time, the grand jury voted for no charges and the charges that were initially filed have been dropped. Green has been cleared.

So far, no other suspect has been identified. A 9-1-1 call showed people at the scene scattered after the shooting.