I-Team: Man wanted in shootings in Ohio and Indiana in custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted for attempted murder connected to an incident in Northeast Ohio is in custody.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team that Timothy Sargent, 42, was arrested in South Dakota.

Timothy Sargent (Photo Credit: U.S. Marshals Service)

Sargent was wanted for a shooting and assault near the Towpath Trail in Akron on August 17.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Sargent is a suspect in an Akron homicide that took place on August 18.

Indiana State Police also said Sargent and 20-year-old Savanna Emich from Ohio were persons of interest in a shooting in New Albany.

Police believe the two shot at a family that was hiking in O’Bannon Woods State Park.

One person was in life-threatening condition following that shooting.

Elliott tells the FOX 8 I-Team that Emich was with Sargent when he was found.

Savanna Emich (Photo Credit: Indiana State Police)

She’s also in custody, but there is no word on specific charges at this time.

