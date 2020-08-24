I-Team: Man wanted in shootings in Ohio and Indiana in custody

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man wanted for attempted murder connected to an incident in Northeast Ohio is in custody.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team that Timothy Sargent, 42, was arrested in South Dakota.
Sargent was wanted for a shooting and assault near the Towpath Trail in Akron on August 17.
The U.S. Marshals Service says Sargent is a suspect in an Akron homicide that took place on August 18.
Indiana State Police also said Sargent and 20-year-old Savanna Emich from Ohio were persons of interest in a shooting in New Albany.
Police believe the two shot at a family that was hiking in O’Bannon Woods State Park.
One person was in life-threatening condition following that shooting.
Elliott tells the FOX 8 I-Team that Emich was with Sargent when he was found.
She’s also in custody, but there is no word on specific charges at this time.
