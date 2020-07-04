I-TEAM: Man shot inside Beachwood Place Mall, police sources say

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM that one man was shot in the leg inside Beachwood Place shopping mall Friday evening. (Watch our previous report in the video above.)

The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police sources confirm one man was shot inside Beachwood Place Friday. Sources say the suspect and victim knew each other. No word on any arrests. — Peggy Gallek (@PeggyGallek) July 4, 2020

Sources say the victim and suspect knew each other.

It is unknown at this time if the suspect is in custody.

A witness told FOX 8 a group of men started arguing near a shop on the lower level, then one man pulled a gun and shot someone. People began running from the scene.

Beachwood Place shopping mall was put on lockdown following the incident.

Beachwood police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene to investigate.

While the Beachwood mall office is closed on weekends, FOX 8 has reached out to a few stores in the mall who confirmed they are open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

