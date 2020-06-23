I-Team: Body cam video shows how Sandusky police officers nearly got shot during domestic violence call

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team obtained body camera video showing how Sandusky police officers nearly got shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

“Gun, gun, drop the gun, drop the gun,” an officer can be heard screaming on police body camera video from a Friday night incident in Sandusky.

The suspect, Joshua Johnson, 30, is accused of pointing the loaded gun at officers, who responded to the call.

Photo via Sandusky Police Department

Officers tried negotiating with Johnson, who was threatening them, and told them to “shoot” him.

After several tense minutes, the officers were able to get him to drop the gun and he was tasered. He was then arrested on several charges, including felonious assault.

He remains in the Erie County jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Sandusky Police Chief John Orzech says the officers did a great job.

“In the difficult times we are in and the situations that we are in, their composure and not pushing the envelope was critical to the outcome of this,” the chief said. “I am very proud of the officers their ability to handle the situation and come out with a positive outcome.”

