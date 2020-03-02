I-Team: Man hospitalized after shooting self during standoff with Ashtabula deputies

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – Sheriff Bill Johnson says a man was transported to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a standoff with deputies.

The sheriff said the standoff started Sunday night.

Deputies were called to the area of Sheffield-Monroe Roads on a domestic-related incident, according to the sheriff.

Deputies tried negotiating with the man for several hours, according to the FOX 8 I-Team.

The sheriff does not know the man’s condition at this time.

The sheriff said none of the deputies were injured.