CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a man is sitting in jail after getting arrested for trying to bring an Uzi and a handgun into the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

A county spokesperson tells us it happened Wednesday just after 9 a.m.

We’re told a mother came into the complex with her 21-year-old son, and the woman appeared nervous.

The county tells us the man failed the metal detector. Deputies searched a bag he was carrying and they found an Uzi and a handgun along with an extended magazine for ammunition.

County spokesperson Kelly Woodard wrote in an email, “The man was taken into custody. The woman left the building. Deputies tracked her down and took her into custody. The woman has been charged with complicity. The man will likely face carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession charges.”

The County statement added, “The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has contacted the Joint Terrorism Taskforce, Prosecutor’s Office and Crime Gun Intelligence Center.”

The Justice Center includes city and county courts, the county jail the sheriff’s department headquarters and Cleveland Police headquarters.