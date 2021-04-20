$10,000 bond set for man accused of driving to Ashland school mock crash event drunk

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A man arrested on OVI charges, after deputies say he pulled into a school parking lot where a mock crash event was being held, says he is innocent.

Mark Fulk, appeared in Ashland Municipal Court Tuesday. He entered not guilty pleas to several charges, including OVI, open container, and inducing panic.

Bond was set at $10,000. He is due back in court soon.

Ashland County Sheriff deputies released body camera video of his arrest to the Fox 8 I-Team Tuesday. In the video Fulk can be heard slurring his words.

Deputies and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center Friday holding the mock crash to teach students the dangers of driving while impaired. While the event was taking place, officials say Fulk’s vehicle entered the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

Deputies also said they found several open containers of alcohol in his car.