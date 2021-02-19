I-Team: Mail meant to go hundreds of miles ends up in local mailboxes

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found some of your neighbors are going to the mailbox finding stunning mistakes made by the U.S. Postal Service.

They’re finding mail sent to faraway addresses getting delivered here in Northeast Ohio.

In Canton, Amber Weaver turned to the I-Team after she said she went to the mailbox and found a card addressed to someone in South Carolina.

“I looked at it, like, I don’t live in Hilton Head. Why is this in my mailbox?” Weaver said.

A woman in Cleveland showed us a card she said she got even though it was addressed to someone in Canada.

“What got me was when it said Waterford, Nova Scotia, Canada. I’m, like, this is supposed to go to someone in Canada,” she said.

For months, the I-Team has been reporting on massive backlogs, delays and other problems with the mail.

The card addressed to South Carolina, but delivered in Canton, had been sent by a woman in Westlake. So, we went to see her. She never expected the I-Team to show up with a picture of something she had mailed..

She told us she certainly had no idea why her card ended up in Canton, instead of South Carolina.

“It was a Valentines card for my niece. Now, I get it why I didn’t get a ‘Thank you,’” she said.

“My name, my initials, those don’t even match with the intended addressee,” Weaver said.

We asked the postal service to explain how this can happen. Mistakes so extreme. In a statement, a spokesperson wrote, in part:

“USPS processes millions of pieces of mail daily and these isolated instances are better handled when customers contact us at 1-800-ASK-USPS with any concerns. Our goal is to continue to strive to provide excellent customer service while looking to remedy any concerns of our customers.”

But, the people we met after finding the cards mistakenly delivered see this as just the latest breakdown in the postal service.

“I don’t have any confidence. Not at all,” the woman in Cleveland said.

“We’ve relied on the US Mail since the pony express. And, it is a travesty what is happening now,” Weaver said.

Both women said they are getting the mail intended for others back to the post office, so it gets to the right place.