I-TEAM: Mail carrier risks life to help children when gunfire erupts on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team obtained Cleveland police body camera video showing a United States Postal Service employee protecting two young children after gunfire erupted on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened on Amor Avenue in the early afternoon hours of Oct. 30.

“I need an ambulance, this is the mail carrier,” the woman can be heard on the 911 call telling the dispatcher. “A guy just shot at the house and he ran out. I got the two little kids and I rolled up the street and I don’t know what’s going on.”

The mail carrier told police the two children were outside when she heard about three to five gunshots. The mail carrier asked not to be named since the case is still being investigated.

“They were on bikes, they were outside, so that’s why I grabbed them and put them in the truck,” the carrier told a police officer.

The two young boys told officers they were frightened when they saw the suspect.

“He tried going in the house,” the young boy can be heard on body camera video telling an officer. “I heard gun shots and he ran out of the house and pushed me out of the way.”

According to police reports, a bullet hole was found on the side of the house.

No injuries were reported and police are continuing to investigate the incident.

“The Postal Service has played an integral role in the daily lives of American citizens for 245 years and our employees are the eyes and ears of the community,” said Naddia Dhalai, a spokesperson for USPS. “We are proud of our employees, especially the heroes who aid customers in emergency situations. The carrier will be awarded with the Postmaster General Hero Award for their heroic efforts.”

