I-TEAM: Local woman finds locket with ashes in a parking lot, looking for owner

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a mystery surrounding a necklace used to hold the ashes of a loved one who died.

A local woman found the jewelry with ashes in a parking lot. She turned to the I-Team to investigate since we recently showed you thieves stole luggage at Hopkins Airport containing a woman’s ashes.

In the latest case, Lisa Engle found the ashes on the west side walking through a parking lot.

She discovered a locket on a gold chain that had been scraped up and damaged. Later, she realized she’d picked up a keepsake that can’t be replaced, a locket for holding ashes with the word ‘mom.’

“It’s priceless. There’s no price for this,” Engle said. “It’s a heart. It says ‘mom.’ When you lose your mother, and then this is like losing her again, so it needs to go back to them. Especially for the holidays.”

We met Engle at the Cleveland Police First District headquarters. She went there to turn the locket over to officers

But, she also wondered if this case could be connected in any way to what we showed you weeks ago at Hopkins Airport. Police say a man and woman walked off with luggage that wasn’t theirs including a woman’s ashes. That left a family devastated.

At the time, Harold Karaka spoke for his family and said, “We just want to get the return of the ashes. That’s our main goal. The rest is up to law enforcement.”

The I TEAM sent a picture of the jewelry found in this latest case to the family in the case of the ashes stolen w luggage at the airport. But, no connection. The family in the airport case has pretty much given up hope of ever getting those ashes back.

Meantime, Engle is determined to do all she can to find the family now missing the ashes that she found.

She noticed, behind the damage on the jewelry, you can see some engraving. She hopes that might help the right family claim the locket.

“You lose your mother, and you lose her all over again,” Engle said. “I wouldn’t even know how to feel about something like that.”

Ashes lost and found by chance.