I-TEAM: Local safety forces deciding whether to get COVID-19 vaccine shot or not

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found local safety forces hit with a big question surrounding the new COVID-19 vaccine: will they take it?

Cleveland police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews have been given a choice about the vaccine even as COVID-19 has spread through their ranks. And, Cleveland firefighter Rich Petras died from complications tied to coronavirus.

Firefighters got a form from their bosses to fill out asking them to “accept or decline” the vaccine. The I-Team also obtained a form sent to Cleveland police officers. And, another, sent to city EMS workers.

Firefighters union president Francis Lally said, “I think the city has made a decision … not going to order anyone to get the vaccine.”

Lally says nearly 150 Cleveland firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19. Even he has recovered from it. But, despite the danger, the decision to take the vaccine or not is personal.

“We have members who don’t want to bring this [COVID] home to their families,” Lally said. “I’m not going to opt to have the vaccine. I’ve already had the COVID. Other members are taking a wait and see approach on the vaccine. That’s their right.”

The I-Team wondered what happens if members of the safety forces say, “No thanks.” They don’t want the vaccine. Could they face discipline? Or, could it affect their assignments in their jobs? We tried asking Cleveland City Hall. No response from the mayor’s office.

Last week, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told city council, “Our staffing is down. A lot of it has to do with COVID…”

The chief stunned council members when he revealed 150-160 officers a week have been out sick due to COVID.

No question, the outbreak is raging. Now, the vaccine can be a line of defense for the people who protect you. And, the questionnaires are a first step for the safety forces to line up for the vaccine.

Francis Lally also said COVID has become a constant concern for first-responders, no matter how they deal with it individually.

He added, “It’s always in the back of everyone’s mind. No one wants to bring it home to their families.”

Some suburban safety forces have also received similar forms from their department heads to gauge whether or not they want the vaccine.

